Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

