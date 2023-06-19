Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $630,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

