Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $800,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

