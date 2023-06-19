Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $64.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.