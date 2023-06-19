Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $206,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after buying an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.61 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

