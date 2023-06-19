Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $300,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 456,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 65,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $77.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.