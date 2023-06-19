Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $408,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

