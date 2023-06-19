Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

