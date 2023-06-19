Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.34.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

