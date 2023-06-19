Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,417,169. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

