Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $61.93 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

