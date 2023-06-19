Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

