Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 108,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 968,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $49.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

