Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

