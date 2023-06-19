Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 431 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

