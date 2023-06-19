Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 905 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.