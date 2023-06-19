Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $564,950,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,633,000 after acquiring an additional 675,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,047,000 after acquiring an additional 627,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.