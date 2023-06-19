KWB Wealth Acquires 1,648 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $70.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

