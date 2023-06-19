KWB Wealth Acquires 23,512 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $79,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

