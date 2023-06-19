KWB Wealth Acquires 345 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

