KWB Wealth Acquires 3,907 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.5% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLW. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

