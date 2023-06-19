KWB Wealth Buys 964 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMOM. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 224,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM opened at $41.90 on Monday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.