KWB Wealth Has $28.22 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.87% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $28,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,738,000. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 390,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,289,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BOND opened at $91.79 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.