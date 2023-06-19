KWB Wealth Has $4.55 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 821,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 190,044 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after buying an additional 120,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF opened at $163.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

