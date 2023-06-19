KWB Wealth Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJH stock opened at $257.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

