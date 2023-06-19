KWB Wealth Purchases 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 2,273,437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after buying an additional 1,818,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

