KWB Wealth Purchases 2,751 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,130.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 273,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of WDIV stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
