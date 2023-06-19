KWB Wealth Purchases 85 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KWB Wealth grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Walmart were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,417,169 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

