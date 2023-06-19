KWB Wealth Sells 556 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

KWB Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

