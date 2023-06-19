KWB Wealth Takes $242,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KWB Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

