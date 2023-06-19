L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

