La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
La-Z-Boy Price Performance
Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06.
La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.