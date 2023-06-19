La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

