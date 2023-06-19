LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

