Lake Street Capital Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.
Pure Storage Stock Up 0.4 %
PSTG stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.00, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
