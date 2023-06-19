Lake Street Capital Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

PSTG stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.00, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

