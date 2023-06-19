Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.
Landstar System stock opened at $187.98 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.83.
In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
