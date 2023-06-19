Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $187.98 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

