Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $78.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEGN. William Blair began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $4,018,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,035,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 508,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

