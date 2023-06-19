Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE LEJU opened at $3.73 on Friday. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

