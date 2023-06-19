Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.53.

Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Lennar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

