Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

