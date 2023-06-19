Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.64 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.11 or 0.00292016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $270.71 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013356 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,177,627 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
