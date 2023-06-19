Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Critical Survey

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and Valhi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Valhi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valhi has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential downside of 43.95%. Given Valhi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valhi is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, meaning that its share price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valhi has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Valhi 1.91% 3.17% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Valhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Valhi $2.09 billion 0.19 $90.20 million $1.40 10.04

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Valhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valhi beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics. The Component Products segment includes security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. The Real Estate Management and Development segment covers real estate management and development. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

