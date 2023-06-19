Loop Capital Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.