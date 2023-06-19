LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 46,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.