MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $69.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

