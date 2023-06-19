Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

