Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

