Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 72.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

MAIN stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.