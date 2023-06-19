Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

About Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.