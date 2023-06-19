Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.71.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
