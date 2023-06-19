Martin Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,251 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 156,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 325,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 76,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

