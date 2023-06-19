Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.68, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,059,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,087 shares of company stock worth $6,980,905 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.